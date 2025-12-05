Business NewsMarketsUS Stock Markets Today: S&P, Nasdaq Upbeat Amid Fed Cut Bets; Netflix Shares Plunge Post Warner Bros Deal
US Stock Markets Today: S&P, Nasdaq Upbeat Amid Fed Cut Bets; Netflix Shares Plunge Post Warner Bros Deal

Netflix, the day's most tracked stock, dropped more than 4% in the early trade as the company has lined up $59-billion debt for its acquisition of Warner Bros.

05 Dec 2025, 08:13 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
US stock market today. (Image: Unsplash)
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite opened in the green on Friday as investors pooled in hopes for another Federal Reserve rate cut this month.

Netflix Inc., the day's most-watched out stock, dropped more than 4% in the early minutes of trade as the company lined up $59-billion debt for its acquisition of Warner Bros.

The S&P 500 opened 0.29% higher at 6,876.67, tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite opened 0.22% higher at 23,505.14, and Dow Jones Industrial Average opened little changed at 47,850.94.

(This is a developing story)

