Shared Rental Roots To $82B Buyout: Tracing Warner Bros' 102-Year Journey As Netflix Writes Final Chapter

The storied history of Warner Bros. is more than a timeline of blockbuster films, it is a century-long saga of adaptation and innovation.

This legacy now sits in the hands of streaming giant Netflix, thanks to the $82 billion acquisition deal. From its humble origins rooted in rental movie exchanges, Warner Bros. grew into a bigger screen that shaped American popular culture. The studio’s 102-year trajectory has come to mirror the entire evolution of Hollywood.

The journey began in 1923, founded by four brothers, Harry, Albert, Sam, and Jack Warner who pooled their resources to launch a film distribution and production venture. Warner Bros. soon established itself as a pioneer of films with synchronised sound otherwise known as talkies, The Jazz Singer, transforming the silent film industry.

This commitment to technological innovation established the studio's place as a key architect of Hollywood's Golden Age. With the success of the studio's 1964 film of Broadway play My Fair Lady, as well as its soundtrack, Warner Bros. Records became a profitable subsidiary.

Bugs Bunny, a character created for the Looney Tunes series, is the company's official mascot. Over the decades, the company built one of the most valuable media libraries in history, creating a stable of assets that are instantly recognisable globally.