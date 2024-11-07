US Stock Markets Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Open Higher As Wall Street Extends Post-Election Rally

Two of the three main Wall Street indices opened in the green on Thursday, as the US stock market extended the rally driven by Donald Trump's decisive win in the presidential election.

The broader index, S&P 500, opened 0.3% higher at 5,947.21 points, whereas the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 0.5% at 19,084.43 at the opening bell.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, started the trade on a flat note. It opened 11.01 points lower at 43,729.93.

As the trading progresses, investors may adopt a cautious approach as the Wall Street will shift focus to the US Federal Reserve. The monetary authority is expected to announce a 25 basis points rate cut. Its decision will be revealed at 2:00 p.m. EST (12:30 a.m. IST).

In the early trade, some of the stocks that topped the charts on Thursday edged lower. Tesla Inc was down 0.25% at $287.53, after rallying by 14% on Wednesday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., which closed 6% higher at end of the previous session, slumped 16% to $30.17.

Among mega-cap stocks, Apple Inc., Nvidia Corp. and Meta Inc. edged higher by over 1% in early trade.

Before the Wall Street opened, the Asian markets settled on a mixed note. China's Shanghai Composite Index was up 2.57% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 2.02% on expectations of a strong fiscal stimulus to be announced by Beijing. Japan's Nikkei 225, however, settled 0.25% lower and India's Nifty 50 decelerated by 1.16%.

