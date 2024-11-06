US Election 2024: Gold Price Falls As Donald Trump Wins; Is More Downside Ahead?

Gold prices fell on Wednesday with the presidential election victory of Donald Trump, whose poll planks hint at a strengthening of the US dollar and firming up of the yields on Treasury bonds.

Spot gold, which was edging lower since the results of the US election emerged, plunged 3.1% to hit a low of $2,658.35 at 9:50 a.m. (EST).

The US gold futures also fell by 3.2% to reach a low of $2,661.7 on the Comex after the Wall Street opened.

On India's Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures were trading 2.5% lower at Rs 76,505 per 10 gram at 8:30 p.m. (IST). In the retail market, 24-karat gold slipped 0.6% to Rs 78,106 per 10 gram, according to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association.

“A victory for Donald Trump in the US presidential election has led to a spike in the US dollar, and that is having a negative impact on gold prices. Prices are volatile as the street awaits the Fed outcome on Thursday, another key event guiding gold prices," said Colin Shah, managing director of Kama Jewelry.

Late on Tuesday, the dollar rose to its highest since July as early results pointed towards Trump's return to the White House. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rallied by more than 1%.