US Stock Market Today: S&P Opens At Record High, Nasdaq Jumps 80 Points After EU Trade Deal; Mag 7 In Focus

US Stock Market Today: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at record highs on Monday after the highly-anticipated trade deal announced between the US and the European Union (EU) block. The trade agreement boosted investor sentiment, kick-starting a pivotal week featuring megacap earnings, US Federal Reserve policy decision, and a looming tariff deadline.

On July 28, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45.1 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 44946.98. The S&P 500 rose 9.0 points, or 0.14%, to 6397.69​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 68.1 points, or 0.32%, to 21176.401.

Europe's major bourses made modest gains and the euro fell on Monday as investors greeted a trade agreement between the US and European Union with cautious relief at the start of an action-packed week for markets.

The STOXX 600, touched a four-month high with a slender 0.5% rise, while the euro slid 0.7% against the dollar in what was shaping up to be the biggest hit to this year's 10% rally since May.

The framework trade deal, which European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described as the best the bloc could get, will impose a 15% import tariff on most EU goods and see the EU spend $600 billion on U.S. investments while opening up some important parts of its market.

Germany’s 10-year yield , the euro area’s benchmark, was 0.5 basis points lower at 2.71% after rising more than 10 basis points at the end of last week when the European Central Bank curbed talk of imminent rate cuts.