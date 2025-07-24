Alphabet’s Rise Propels CEO Sundar Pichai To $1 Billion Fortune

Born into a middle-class family, Pichai grew up in a two-room apartment in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. The family didn’t own a car and only got its first telephone when he was 12. When Pichai won a graduate scholarship to Stanford University in 1993, his family spent more than his father’s annual salary — $1,000 — to buy a plane ticket to California.

After being hired in 2004 by Google — as the company was then known — Pichai spent more than a decade working his way up the ranks, helping to develop the Chrome browser and leading the Android division before he was tapped as CEO in 2015.

That was the same year Google restructured itself to become a subsidiary of parent company Alphabet and began more heavily emphasizing components of its business beyond its core search function. Pichai was also named CEO of Alphabet in 2019.

“One of the first things I did as CEO was to pivot the company to be focused on AI,” Pichai told Bloomberg in an interview in October.

Google made its first major artificial intelligence investment in 2014 with the $400 million purchase of London-based startup DeepMind. Pichai has continued to increase capital expenditures significantly, spending about $50 billion last year alone on AI-specific endeavors including energy capacity, semiconductors and data center projects. The company has continued to expand through acquisitions, as well, paying $2.4 billion for staff and licensing rights from coding startup Windsurf earlier this month.