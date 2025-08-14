US Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Retreats From Record High Nasdaq Falls 64 Points On Producer Inflation Data

US Stock Market Today: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq retreated from record highs on Thursday, after a hotter-than-expected producer prices report dampened investor expectations of potential interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 31.4 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 44,890.84. The S&P 500 fell 13.1 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 6,453.46​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 63.9 points, or 0.29%, to 21,649.211 at the opening bell.