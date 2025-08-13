CPI Report Boosts Market Bets On Larger September Fed Rate Cut

A largely benign US inflation report is bolstering the case for traders wagering that the Federal Reserve will soon cut interest rates, with some seeing an increased possibility of an outsize reduction.

Bets that the Fed will start bringing down borrowing costs next month gained momentum, with interest-rates swaps lifting the odds of a cut in September to around 95%. Treasuries gained across the maturities, with the yield on the 10-year note falling six basis points to 4.23% early afternoon in New York.

“The market tone has shifted to easing mode,” said Angelo Manolatos, a rates strategist at Wells Fargo. “While the CPI report was far from a slam dunk for the Fed, it does keep the central bank on track to cut in coming months.”

Earlier Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged policymakers to use the September meeting to kick off a cutting cycle.

“We could go into a series of rate cuts here, starting with a 50 basis point rate cut in September,” Bessent said in a television interview on Bloomberg Surveillance Wednesday. “We should probably be 150, 175 basis points lower.”