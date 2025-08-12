Business NewsMarketsUS Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Edges Higher, Nasdaq Up 70 Points After July Inflation Rises Moderately
ADVERTISEMENT

US Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Edges Higher, Nasdaq Up 70 Points After July Inflation Rises Moderately

US Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Opens Higher, Nasdaq Up 120 Points After July Inflation Rises Moderately

12 Aug 2025, 07:07 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
US Stock Market Today, Wall Street Today, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones
US Stock Market Today: S&P 500 and Nasdaq traded in green (Photo: Unsplash)

US Stock Market Today:  Wall Street's main indexes inched higher on Tuesday after data showed inflation rose broadly in line with expectations in July, putting the Federal Reserve on track to lower interest rates next month.

However limiting the optimism, the data suggested that underlying inflation rose by 3.1% in the previous month as markets look for signs that tariffs and trade uncertainty were filtering into prices.

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday after data showed inflation rose broadly in line with expectations in July, putting the Federal Reserve on track to lower interest rates next month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 75.4 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 44050.53. The S&P 500 rose 21.7 points, or 0.34%, to 6395.17​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 122.0 points, or 0.57%, to 21507.441.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT