US Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Edges Higher, Nasdaq Up 70 Points After July Inflation Rises Moderately

US Stock Market Today: S&P 500 and Nasdaq traded in green (Photo: Unsplash)
US Stock Market Today: Wall Street's main indexes inched higher on Tuesday after data showed inflation rose broadly in line with expectations in July, putting the Federal Reserve on track to lower interest rates next month.
However limiting the optimism, the data suggested that underlying inflation rose by 3.1% in the previous month as markets look for signs that tariffs and trade uncertainty were filtering into prices.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 75.4 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 44050.53. The S&P 500 rose 21.7 points, or 0.34%, to 6395.17, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 122.0 points, or 0.57%, to 21507.441.