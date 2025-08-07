Intel Share Price Drops 3% After Trump Demands CEO Lip-Bu Tan's Resignation Over China Ties

Trump posted after Republican Senator Tom Cotton sent a letter to Intel Chairman Frank Yeary expressing concern over CEO Lip-Bu Tan's latest investments and ties to semiconductor companies that are reportedly linked to the Chinese Communist Party and the People's Liberation Army.

Cotton asked the board whether Tan had divested his interests in these companies to eliminate any conflicts of interest. Cotton specifically called out Tan's previous leadership of Cadence Design Systems in the letter. The tech company admitted in July to selling its products to China's National University of Defence Technology in violation of US export controls.

Intel had been a beneficiary of the Democrat Joe Biden administration's CHIPS Act, receiving more than $8 billion in federal funding to build computer chip plants around the country. A leadership change could pile pressure on Intel, which is a pillar of US efforts to boost domestic chipmaking.