Business NewsMarketsUS Stock Market Today: Wall Street Indices Edge Higher As Trump's Chip Tariffs Include Broad Exemptions
ADVERTISEMENT

US Stock Market Today: Wall Street Indices Edge Higher As Trump's Chip Tariffs Include Broad Exemptions

The gains were led by information technology, financials and consumer staples.

07 Aug 2025, 08:03 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> (Photo: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Photo: Unsplash)

All the three major US stock indices edged higher during the early minutes of trade on Thursday as the chip tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump include broad exemptions.

The S&P 500 rose 0.73% while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.21%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also climbed 0.18%.

Among the stocks that gained in early trade were Apple Inc., Nvidia Corp. and Amazon.com. Stocks like Walt Disney Co., Walmart Inc. and Honeywell International Inc. slipped in the early minutes of trade.

Among the 11 S&P 500 sectoral indices, five were trading lower, while six traded higher against the previous day's close. The gains were led by information technology, financials and consumer staples.

“Markets are thriving in a risk-on fashion today as investors shift their focus from volatile trade developments and lackluster economic data to robust corporate earnings,” said Jose Torres at Interactive Brokers.

“Apple’s announcement of a $100 billion domestic manufacturing investment is additionally propelling 'animal spirits'," Jose Torres said.

As the US market opened, spot gold was trading 0.53% higher at $3,387.23, and Brent crude oil was trading 0.12% higher at $66.97.

The Bloomberg Dollar Index fell 0.4% while the British pound climbs 0.4% to $1.3358 while the Japanese yen soars 0.3% to 147.18 per dollar.

Bitcoin, the largest traded cryptocurrency rose 1.4% to $115,291.2.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex Shrug Off Trump Tariff Jitters As Bulls Charge Back In Last Hour
Opinion
Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex Shrug Off Trump Tariff Jitters As Bulls Charge Back In Last Hour
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT