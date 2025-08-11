Nvidia, AMD Shares Slip In Premarket Trade Post US Government Deal For 15% Share Of China Chip Sales Revenue

Shares of Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. slipped in premarket trading on Monday after agreeing to hand over 15% of revenue from sales of advanced chips to China to the US government.

The move comes months after the Trump administration halted sales of Nvidia's H20 chips to China in April. Nvidia had announced in July that deliveries would resume. On Monday, Nvidia shares were down about 0.57% lower, while AMD was down 1.22% in premarket trade as of 6:10 p.m. IST.

Nvidia has warned that losing access to China for its H20 chips could wipe $8 billion off sales in its July quarter. AMD has projected a $1.5 billion revenue hit this year from the curbs.