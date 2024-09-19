Dow Jones Futures Jump 400 Points, Nasdaq Futures Up 2% Day After Federal Reserve's 50-Basis-Point Rate Cut
The Dow futures rose 490 points, or 1.16%, while the S&P 500 futures was close to climbing 100 points, around 1.7% up, to be at record high of 5,774.
Futures of key US indices like Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq 100 soared to new highs on Thursday, ahead of the market open at Wall Street, a day after the Federal Reserve announced a 50 basis point interest rate cut and indicated there is further room to ease before the year ends.
The Dow futures rose 490 points, or 1.16%, to life high of 42,400 as of 5:10 p.m. India time. Futures tied to the tech-heavy Nasdaq also gained over 400 points, or 2.1%, to reclaim 20,000 for the first time since mid-July.
The S&P 500 futures was close to climbing 100 points, around 1.7% up, to be at record high of 5,774.
Trading in the cash markets in New York starts at 7:00 p.m. India time.
The Fed slashed its key rate for the first time in more than four years by 50 basis points to 4.75-5.00% on Wednesday, to stage a soft landing. The big cut was as per expectations, as traders weighed on deeper cuts just ahead of the decision.
"Dot plot" of Fed officials' commentary now expects to lower rates by one percentage point by year-end. The Fed is not in a pre-set course and dot plot projections are not a policy plan, Chair Jerome Powell stated. "Our recalibrated policy stance will help maintain the strength of our economy and the labour market and continue."
US stocks were choppy on Wednesday and swung between gains and losses around the Fed announcement. Both the headline S&P 500 and Dow Jones initially rallied to new record highs after Fed decision, but eventually closed lower.
Thursday's action in the futures market also reflects momentum in key European indices, all of which gained reacting to the Fed's rate call.
Direction Ahead
Just weeks ahead of the US Presidential election, the big banks and the futures markets were all pricing in a 50 basis point cut, with some pushing for a 75 bps cut, according to Kenny Polcari, senior market strategist of Slatestone Wealth. "It screams of political pandering."
Markets rallied and then it sold off, but there is going to be a digestion of his conversation and then stocks will back off with the election six weeks away, Polcari said, reported Bloomberg.
Jumbo cuts are typically taken in times of crisis and this isn't a typical move to start off in a period where the economy is holding up relatively well, according to Robert Sockin, global economist, Citi Research.
The comment by Jerome Powell sounded like a risk management move, having made enough progress on inflation and ensuring the economy stays strong, he said, Bloomberg reported.