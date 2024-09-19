Dow Jones Futures Jump 400 Points, Nasdaq Futures Up 2% Day After Federal Reserve's 50-Basis-Point Rate Cut

Futures of key US indices like Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq 100 soared to new highs on Thursday, ahead of the market open at Wall Street, a day after the Federal Reserve announced a 50 basis point interest rate cut and indicated there is further room to ease before the year ends.

The Dow futures rose 490 points, or 1.16%, to life high of 42,400 as of 5:10 p.m. India time. Futures tied to the tech-heavy Nasdaq also gained over 400 points, or 2.1%, to reclaim 20,000 for the first time since mid-July.

The S&P 500 futures was close to climbing 100 points, around 1.7% up, to be at record high of 5,774.

Trading in the cash markets in New York starts at 7:00 p.m. India time.