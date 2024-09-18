US Federal Reserve Meeting: S&P 500, Nasdaq Open Higher Ahead Of Anticipated Interest Rate Cut Announcement

The Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as anticipation grew over the US Federal Reserve's first rate cut since the onset of Covid-19 pandemic four years ago.

The broader index, S&P 500, opened 0.13% higher at 5,641.68, whereas the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite opened 0.2% higher at 17,663.383.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.05%, opening at 41,628.91.

Seven out of 11 S&P 500 sectors were in the green, whereas four sectors — financials, consumer discretionary, information technology and real estate — were in the red.

Among the mega-caps, Apple was trading 2% higher at $221.1 apiece on the Nasdaq around an hour after the opening bell. However, Microsoft was down 0.65% at $432.3.

The American depository receipts of two key Indian IT players, Infosys Ltd. and Wipro Ltd., declined 2.09% and 1.92%, respectively.

The US Treasury yield rose three basis points to 3.68%. The dollar also climbed, trading 0.17% higher at $1.11 against the Euro, and 0.56% higher at $1.32 against the British Pound.

In the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin dropped 0.4% to trade at $59,921.75.

Ahead of the US stock market's opening, the futures of S&P 500 and Dow Jones were trading nearly flat.

Crude oil prices edged lower in the run-up to the Fed decision, with Brent futures for November delivery trading 0.42% lower at $73.4 per barrel. The West Texas Intermediate futures were down by 0.3%, edging below $70 per barrel.

Gold, the safe-haven asset whose demand generally rises with an ease in the monetary policy, was edging higher as the US stock markets opened. Spot gold was trading 0.3% higher at $2,576.95 per ounce. The US gold futures also climbed 0.3% to $2,602.3 an ounce.

While speculations are rife that the Fed will initiate the much-awaited rate cut cycle, there remains uncertainty over the size of the reduction. If the benchmark lending rate is eased by 25 basis points, there could be some profit booking, analysts said.

The market's expectation of a 50 basis points cut stands at 63%, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

To follow the live updates on Fed rate cut action, stay tuned here.