Bank Of England Vows Gradual Approach To Easing As Rates Held In 8-1 Vote

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England warned investors it won’t rush to ease policy, as it held fire on another cut in borrowing costs and reached a separate decision to preserve the pace of its balance-sheet wind-down.

The Monetary Policy Committee voted 8-1 to keep rates steady at 5%, an outcome whose caution contrasts with the half-point reduction delivered in the US on the eve of the UK announcement on Thursday. That was in line with the expectations of economists and markets.

“We should be able to reduce rates gradually over time,” Governor Andrew Bailey said in a statement, stressing that such a path would depend on price pressures continuing to ease. “It’s vital that inflation stays low, so we need to be careful not to cut too fast or by too much.”

The BOE’s wary tone on the prospect of future loosening may dampen expectations in markets for the central bank to shift to quicker easing in borrowing costs later this year. Ahead of the meeting, investors had ramped up bets on successive moves from November, though policymakers didn’t explicitly endorse a change at their next gathering.

The BOE decision on how to reverse 14 back-to-back hikes arrives in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s 50 basis-point salvo on Wednesday. Officials in London didn’t know the result of the meeting in Washington when they reached their own judgment.

The vote shows that recent data featuring slower-than-expected inflation and the UK economy’s recovery fizzling out has yet to convince officials that the threat from consumer prices has been sufficiently contained. Swati Dhingra, the committee’s most dovish member, was the sole voice backing an immediate quarter-point reduction.

The panel also maintained the £100 billion ($132 billion) a year pace of its balance sheet run-off, in a unanimous decision on quantitative tightening.

That means the amount of active gilt sales by the central bank will plunge to around £13 billion in the 12 months from October, down from the current pace of £50 billion. The outcome was in line with market and economists’ expectations. Officials said there’s a “high bar” to tweaking the planned shrinking in its stock of gilts in the interim.