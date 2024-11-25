Trade Setup For Nov. 26: Nifty To See Range-Bound Activity With Key Support At 24,100

The intraday market trend for the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 remains bullish, but range-bound activity is expected in the near term due to overbought conditions,, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd.

Day traders should focus on buying during intraday corrections and selling on rallies. The key support for the Nifty is 24,000 and 24,100, while the resistance zone is between 24,400 and 24,500. A break below 24,000 can weaken the uptrend, the analyst said.

Indian equities are expected to witness a net inflow of around $2.5 billion in foreign passive flows as the quarterly rejig in the MSCI indices is slated to occur Monday, according to Ameya Ranadive, senior technical analyst at StoxBox.

He pointed out that the Nifty was fluctuating within a range of 216 points on Monday before closing on an "indecisive note" after reclaiming the 20-day moving average. In contrast, the broader indices outperformed the benchmark, and all sectoral indices ended in the green.

With a strong show by the Mahayuti in Maharashtra elections, the sentiment in domestic equities should turn around, according to IFA Global. "We prefer to increase the allocation in the large cap universe on every dip towards 23,400. We may see idiosyncratic moves in the smallcap space."