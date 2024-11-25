Ashoka Buildcon Wins Rs 1,391-Crore Project From NHAI For Highway Development In West Bengal

Infrastructure major Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. has won a Rs 1,391-crore project from the National Highway Authority of India, according to an exchange filing on Monday. The project involves the development of highway in the eastern state of West Bengal.

The company has "received letter of award" for the project, which is to be executed in hybrid annuity mode, the filing said. The accepted bid cost for the project is "Rs 1,391 crore, excluding GST", it added.

The project involves the development of a four-lane economic corridor from Bowaichandi to Guskara-Katwa road section of National Highway-116A, it added.

The project is to be executed in a time frame of 910 days, including monsoon, the filing further noted.