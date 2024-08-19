Trade Setup For Aug. 20: Nifty's Bullish Momentum Likely To Continue, Eyes Next Resistance At 24,700

The NSE Nifty 50 closed Monday on a bullish note, with 24,700 likely to serve as the next important resistance and 24,385 being the strong support in the short term, according to analysts.

Sector-wise performance was mixed, with gains observed in metals, public-sector banks and oil & gas stocks, while private banks and autos saw some profit-booking. On the volatility index, India VIX has been on a downtrend, declining 12% in the past five sessions.

Technically, the Nifty formed a small red candle on the daily chart, indicating some hesitation at higher levels. The 21-day exponential moving average near 24,385 will act as a strong support, according to Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice-president, technical and derivatives research, at Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.

"As long as the index stays above 24,380, bullish momentum is expected to continue. On the upside, key resistance levels are at 24,690 and 24,960," he said.

Osho Krishan, senior analyst-technical and derivatives at Angel One Ltd., forecasts that 24,700 would be the next major resistance level, with potential hurdles around 24,800–24,850. He highlighted the 20-Day EMA at around 24,390 as a support level to watch for any minor corrections.

"We expect Nifty to consolidate at higher levels with sectorial rotation," Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., said.

The Bank Nifty ended the day lower at 50,368. Yedve said the Bank Nifty formed a red candle on the daily chart, signaling weakness. "A sustained move above 50,830 could push the index toward 51,200–51,500. Until then, it is likely to consolidate within the range of 49,650–50,830."

"Close monitoring of the banking index as sector momentum could significantly impact market sentiment, with global developments also likely influencing market conditions in the absence of domestic triggers," Krishan advised.