Trade Setup For Sept 4: Nifty To Challenge 25,200 Resistance, Support At 25,100–25,000

As traders head into Wednesday's session, they are expected to navigate a narrow and indecisive trading range, as seen in the previous session where the Nifty managed to eke out a gain of just one point, closing at 25,279.85.

Despite a gap-up opening, the index struggled to sustain higher levels, reflecting potential fatigue and the ongoing tug-of-war between bulls and bears according to analysts.

Key levels to watch include 25,350 on the upside, which could trigger a rally towards 25,500, while 25,200 on the downside might lead to a correction towards 25,100 and below, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.

While the broader market remains in a narrow range, Bank Nifty's recent performance can inject momentum if buying activity continues, according to Osho Krishan, senior analyst at Angel One Ltd. "Looking ahead, 25,200 is poised to act as a key support for the benchmark, while a solid support zone is expected within the 25,100–25,000 range."

"On the higher end of the spectrum, 25,350–25,400 is anticipated to act as intermediate resistance, followed by the sturdy hurdle of 25,500 in the comparable period," Krishan said.

Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president of technical and derivatives research at Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd., suggested using dips around the 25,070 level as buying opportunities, with an eye on potential targets between 25,500 and 25,600.