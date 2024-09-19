Trade Setup For Sept 20: Nifty Consolidation Likely At 25,300–25,500 After Fed Action

The NSE Nifty 50, which settled 0.15% higher in the trading session after the US Federal Reserve's rate-cut announcement, is likely to consolidate in the range of 25,300–25,500, according to analysts.

The index has formed a shooting-star candlestick pattern at record levels with a probable bearish divergence in the relative strength index, according to Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers. "The consolidation range of the index is 25,300–25,500 and a convincing move on either side will decide the trend."

In its first rate cut decision in over four years, the Fed decided to slash the benchmark lending rates by 50 basis points.

The Reserve Bank of India may follow the Fed's lead but not immediately, according to Pradeep Gupta, vice chairperson of Anand Rathi Group. "Improved global sentiment could drive a rally in Indian markets as emerging economies like India become more attractive to investors."

In the longer term, the direction of the Indian stock market will depend largely on global economic conditions, particularly the health of the US economy, he said.

If the US achieves a soft landing and avoids a recession, Indian equities may experience gradual growth. However, if the global outlook deteriorates, the Indian markets, especially the mid- and small-cap segments, can face increased volatility, Gupta said.

The larger texture of the market is still on the positive side, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd.

However, a fresh uptrend rally is possible only after the dismissal of the 25,500 level by the Nifty and 83,500 by the S&P BSE Sensex. Beyond this, the indices can retest the levels of 25,600 and 83,770, respectively, Chouhan said.