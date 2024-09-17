Trade Setup For Sept 18: Nifty Faces Resistance At 25,550–25,650 Levels
The market participants seem watchful ahead of the US Federal Reserve's announcement on interest rates.
The NSE Nifty 50, which rose for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, faces resistance at 25,550 to 25,650 levels, according to analysts.
In view of the current trends, 25,350–25,300 will be the key support level for the frontline index, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd. "On the higher side, it could move up to 25,550–25,650."
The S&P BSE Sensex faces support at 82,900–82,700 levels, and the key resistance area for the index is 83,400–83,800, Chouhan said.
As long as the market is trading above the same, the bullish texture is likely to continue. On the flip side, the sentiment can change if Nifty trades under 25,300 and Sensex slides below 82,700, Chouhan said.
"The view on the index (Nifty) will remain the same, i.e., awaiting a breakout from a bullish pennant and pole formation," Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers, said.
Bank Nifty has sustained above the cup-and-handle breakout level of 51,750, indicating potential strength, according to Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president of technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.
"Therefore, the 51,700–51,750 zone will act as immediate support for Bank Nifty in the short term. If the index holds the 51,700 support, it could test levels of 52,800–53,000 in the short term," Yedve said.
The market participants seem a bit watchful ahead of the US Federal Reserve's announcement on interest rates on Wednesday, said Osho Krishan, senior analyst at Angel One Ltd. "Hence, a pragmatic approach with proper risk management is advisable for the traders' fraternity. Additionally, one must refrain from complacency and aggressive bets as volatility is likely to surge in the comparable period," he added.
FII/DII Activity
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Tuesday after a day of selling. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 482.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the third consecutive session and purchased equities worth Rs 874.2 crore, the NSE data showed.
Market Recap
The Nifty and the Sensex logged gains on Tuesday, led by Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. Throughout the session, the benchmarks traded near record highs, while market participants shifted their focus to the US Federal Open Market Committee's policy meeting, starting later in the day.
The Nifty settled 34.80 points or 0.14%, higher at 25,418.55 and the Sensex ended 90.88 points or 0.11%, up at 83,079.66. Intraday, the Nifty rose 0.23% to 24,441.65 and the Sensex jumped 0.20% to 83,152.41.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers as 2,237 stocks fell, 1,712 rose and 109 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Money Market
The Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar on Tuesday as anticipation grew over a likely reduction in interest rates by the FOMC.
The local currency rose 0.15% to settle at Rs 83.76 against the US dollar, according to Bloomberg data. The rupee had closed at Rs 83.88 on Monday.