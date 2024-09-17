Trade Setup For Sept 18: Nifty Faces Resistance At 25,550–25,650 Levels

The NSE Nifty 50, which rose for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, faces resistance at 25,550 to 25,650 levels, according to analysts.

In view of the current trends, 25,350–25,300 will be the key support level for the frontline index, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd. "On the higher side, it could move up to 25,550–25,650."

The S&P BSE Sensex faces support at 82,900–82,700 levels, and the key resistance area for the index is 83,400–83,800, Chouhan said.

As long as the market is trading above the same, the bullish texture is likely to continue. On the flip side, the sentiment can change if Nifty trades under 25,300 and Sensex slides below 82,700, Chouhan said.

"The view on the index (Nifty) will remain the same, i.e., awaiting a breakout from a bullish pennant and pole formation," Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers, said.