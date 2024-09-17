Rupee Opens Flat Against US Dollar Ahead Of Fed Meeting

The Indian rupee started on a muted note on Tuesday, opening flat at Rs 83.87 against the US dollar, compared to its close of Rs 83.88 on Monday, according to Bloomberg. Traders are awaiting the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, expected to be announced on Wednesday.

The rupee is anticipated to remain stable as market participants await the Fed's decision on cutting US interest rates for the first time in four years. As the Fed meeting begins on Tuesday, opinions remain divided among brokers, analysts, and investors over the potential quantum of the rate cut, with expectations ranging from 25 basis points to 50 basis points.

In a media interview on Monday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das emphasised the stability of the rupee, noting it has been the least volatile since 2023. He stressed that excessive volatility does not benefit the economy and that a stable rupee promotes confidence among market participants and the wider economy.

"The RBI, which has been engaged in FEX market to manage fluctuations in the rupee, sold substantial amount of dollar to stabilise the rupee, which had been facing pressures from rising US interest rates and capital outflows," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Based on Das' comments, we may not see significant rupee volatility in the coming months, said Bhansali. Banks like HSBC, Barclays, and BofA are expecting a 25 basis point reduction in interest rates, while JPMorgan anticipates a 50 bp cut to better position the Fed against future economic risks, he noted.

Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday, driven by concerns over US output in the aftermath of Hurricane Francine and expectations of lower US crude stockpiles. The US dollar index stood at 100.70, down 0.06%, while Brent crude rose 0.49% to $73.11 per barrel.