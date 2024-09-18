Trade Setup For Sept. 19: Nifty Faces Hurdle At 25,500 As Markets Shift Attention To Fed
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 41 points or 0.16% lower at 25,377.55, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 131.43 points or 0.16% lower at 82,948.23 on Wednesday.
NSE Nifty 50, one of the two benchmark Indian indices, faces hurdles at the 25,500 level as the equity market shifts focus towards the US Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates, analysts said.
On the downside, 25,280-25,300 serves as an immediate support base for Nifty, followed by the 21-double exponential moving average support, which is placed near 25,080 levels, said Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president of technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.
As long as Nifty stays above 25,080, a "buy on dips" strategy is advisable, with the potential for the index to test 25,600 in the short term, he added.
According to Yedve, the index formed a "spinning top candle" on a daily scale near its all-time high, signalling some short-term hesitation. "Therefore, on the upside, 25,500 will act as an immediate hurdle for Nifty."
If the index sustains above 25,500, it could test the 25,600 levels, he added.
The equity market may witness profit booking if the Fed slashes the lending rate by only 25 basis points, said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research in wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. The rate cut announcement by the Fed is scheduled later on Wednesday.
"However, a 50 bps rate cut by the Fed could bring some cheer to market sentiments. Also, Fed commentary will be important as it will give clarity on the quantum and duration of the rate cut cycle," he said.
China's central bank and the Bank of England will also announce their rate decision on Thursday, which is expected to follow the Fed’s move, Khemka pointed out. "Hence, we expect the market to remain volatile in the near term with rate-sensitive sectors in focus."
Bank Nifty, which formed a strong bullish candle on a daily scale, will encounter short-term resistance near the psychological level of 53,000, Yedve said. If Bank Nifty sustains above this level, the rally could extend towards 53,500-53,800, he added.
"On the downside, 52,000 and 51,700 will serve as support points. Thus, a buy-on-dips strategy should be adopted in Bank Nifty for the short term," he further noted.
Market Recap
The benchmark equity indices snapped two sessions of gains and ended lower on Wednesday amid caution as markets await the much-anticipated interest rate cut in the US. India VIX, an indicator of volatility, closed 6.2% higher at 13.37.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 41 points or 0.16%, lower at 25,377.55, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 131.43 points or 0.16%, lower at 82,948.23. Intraday, both the Nifty and the Sensex rose as much as 0.3% to hit their new record highs of 25,482.20 and 83,326.38, respectively.
There was no trading in money markets, government securities, rupee interest rate derivatives, or foreign exchange markets as the Maharashtra government notified a holiday on Wednesday for Eid-e-Milad.