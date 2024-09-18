Trade Setup For Sept. 19: Nifty Faces Hurdle At 25,500 As Markets Shift Attention To Fed

NSE Nifty 50, one of the two benchmark Indian indices, faces hurdles at the 25,500 level as the equity market shifts focus towards the US Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates, analysts said.

On the downside, 25,280-25,300 serves as an immediate support base for Nifty, followed by the 21-double exponential moving average support, which is placed near 25,080 levels, said Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president of technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.

As long as Nifty stays above 25,080, a "buy on dips" strategy is advisable, with the potential for the index to test 25,600 in the short term, he added.

According to Yedve, the index formed a "spinning top candle" on a daily scale near its all-time high, signalling some short-term hesitation. "Therefore, on the upside, 25,500 will act as an immediate hurdle for Nifty."

If the index sustains above 25,500, it could test the 25,600 levels, he added.

The equity market may witness profit booking if the Fed slashes the lending rate by only 25 basis points, said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research in wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. The rate cut announcement by the Fed is scheduled later on Wednesday.

"However, a 50 bps rate cut by the Fed could bring some cheer to market sentiments. Also, Fed commentary will be important as it will give clarity on the quantum and duration of the rate cut cycle," he said.