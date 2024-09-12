Trade Setup For Sept. 13: Nifty Projected To Climb To 25,500
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 1.89% higher and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 1.77% up at fresh closing highs.
The NSE Nifty 50 is expected to remain strong as the current market texture is bullish, according to analysts. On the upside, the rally could potentially continue toward the 25,470–25,500 range, while support is seen at 25,100, according to Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities.
But buying on intraday correction and selling on rallies would be the ideal strategy for day traders, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.
"For the day traders now, 25,300/82,700 and 25,200/82,500 would act as a key support zone, while 25,500–25,600/83,300–83,600 would be the key resistance areas for the bulls. However, below 25,200/82,500 uptrend would be vulnerable," he said.
“On the daily chart, the index (Nifty 50) has made a strong bullish candle, which defines the tight grip of bulls and now the next hurdle is placed at 25,670, while on the downside, 25,250 will be considered as support," Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers Pvt., said.
Market Recap
India's benchmark equity indices ended at fresh closing highs on Thursday as markets rose sharply in the last hour of trade, led by rallies in metal, auto, and banking stocks.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 470.45 points or 1.89% higher at 25,388.90, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 1,439.55 points or 1.77% higher at 82,962.71, recording new highs.
Money Market
The Indian rupee fell to a fresh low against the US dollar as banks persistently bought the greenback on behalf of the oil marketing companies and other importers. The dollar index rose after the core US CPI came higher than expected, which also pressured the Indian currency.
The rupee depreciated 0.02% to Rs 83.9912 against the US dollar on Thursday, compared to Rs 83.9800 a dollar on Wednesday. At 2:05 p.m., the rupee was trading at Rs 83.99 a dollar.