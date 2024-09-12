Trade Setup For Sept. 13: Nifty Projected To Climb To 25,500

The NSE Nifty 50 is expected to remain strong as the current market texture is bullish, according to analysts. On the upside, the rally could potentially continue toward the 25,470–25,500 range, while support is seen at 25,100, according to Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities.

But buying on intraday correction and selling on rallies would be the ideal strategy for day traders, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.

"For the day traders now, 25,300/82,700 and 25,200/82,500 would act as a key support zone, while 25,500–25,600/83,300–83,600 would be the key resistance areas for the bulls. However, below 25,200/82,500 uptrend would be vulnerable," he said.

“On the daily chart, the index (Nifty 50) has made a strong bullish candle, which defines the tight grip of bulls and now the next hurdle is placed at 25,670, while on the downside, 25,250 will be considered as support," Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers Pvt., said.