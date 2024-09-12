Indian Rupee Opens Flat As Market Awaits Inflation Data

The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on Thursday as the market wait for inflation data to be released.

The rupee opened at Rs 83.97 against the US dollar, according to Bloomberg data. The domestic currency had closed at Rs 83.98 on Wednesday.

Inflation data is due for release on Thursday, with expectations largely in line with forecasts, suggesting limited impact on the domestic currency, said Amit Pabari, managing director of CR Forex Advisors. "The rupee continues to hold steady within a well-defined range as the RBI remains active in managing it. The central bank has been steadily absorbing inflows, and unless the RBI eases its grip, the rupee is likely to stay within this range," he said.

"In the near term, the rupee is expected to trade within a narrow band of 83.80 to 84.05, while the medium-term outlook slightly broadens the range to 83.70 to 84.05," Pabari said.