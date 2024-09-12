Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Higher At Pre-Open; HPCL, SBI, Tata Steel In Focus

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.06%, or 16 points lower at 25,064.00 as of 06:41 a.m.

Markets in Asia-Pacific region rose on Thursday morning, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street after data showed core US inflation rose slightly more than expectation in August.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 1,180.76 points, or 3.31% higher at 36,800.53, and the Kospi was up 32.51 points, or 1.29% at 2,54.5.88 as of 06:38 a.m.

Core US consumer price index, which excludes food and volatile energy prices rose 0.3% on sequential basis, compared to a 0.2% rise expected. CPI increased 2.5% on annualised basis during August.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite settled 1.07% and 2.17% higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.31%.

Brent crude was trading 0.34% higher at $70.85 per barrel. Gold was trading 0.08% higher at $2,513.73.

The benchmark equity indices snapped two-day gains to close lower on Wednesday, dragged by Tata Motors Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd., as the markets await US inflation data set that will be released later in the day.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 122.65 points, or 0.49% lower at 24,918.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 398.13 points or 0.49% down at 81,523.16.

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,755 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after a day of selling and bought equities worth Rs 230.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The local currency settled flat against the US dollar at 83.97 on Wednesday.