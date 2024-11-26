Trade Setup For Nov. 26: Nifty 50 Seen In Bearish Belt Hold Pattern, Faces Resistance At 24,350

The NSE Nifty 50 has formed a bearish candlestick pattern which indicates a temporary pause in the positive momentum, according to analysts.

In the short-term, 24,350 is expected to act as "strong resistance" for the benchmark index, according to Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president for technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd.

The benchmark index's immediate support lies near the 21-day exponential moving average at 24,070, followed by psychological support at 24,000, Yedve said.

"Open interest analysis reveals key levels in the derivatives market, with the highest call OI at the 24,500 and 24,700 strike prices, signaling resistance zones (for the Nifty)," said Mandar Bhojane, research analyst at Choice Broking Ltd. Meanwhile, the highest put OI at the 24,000 and 23,500 strikes points to strong support levels, he added.

Investors are advised to accumulate quality stocks during dips, particularly in these lower support zones, while adhering to disciplined risk management strategies, Bhojane said.

On the other hand, the Bank Nifty witnessed profit booking on Tuesday, and settled on a flat note at 52,192 levels. Technically, the index failed to cross the major barrier of 52,500-52,580 and formed a bearish belt hold pattern, indicating weakness, Yedve said.

"As per this pattern, as long as index maintains below 52,580 weakness will continue. Thus, traders are advised to book profits and wait for a fresh breakout above 52,580," he added.