Trade Setup For April 9: Nifty To Scale New Highs With Key Support At 22,550 Level

The NSE Nifty 50 has formed a bullish candle on daily frame and gave the highest-ever close. Now, it has to continue to hold above the 22,550 zones to witness an up move towards 22,750 and 22,900 zones, while on the downside, support exists at 22,500 and 22,400 zones, according to Chandan Taparia, head of technical and derivatives research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

"Volatility has slightly risen after the cool off from the last week but is supporting the buy-on-decline stance in the market," Taparia said.

For Bank Nifty, the level has to continue to hold above the 48,250 zone to extend the momentum for a new life-time high of 49,250 and higher zones, while on the downside, support is seen at 48,250 and 48,000 zones, Taparia said.

Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 22,000 and 23,000 zones, according to Taparia. The immediate trading range is between 22,500 and 22,800, he said.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 5 points or 0.02% lower at 22,833.00 as of 06:33 a.m.