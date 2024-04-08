Indian Rupee Closes Weaker Against US Dollar

The Indian rupee closed weaker against the US dollar on Monday, days after the Reserve Bank of India kept its benchmark repo rate unchanged for the seventh time in a row.

The local currency weakened 3 paise to close at Rs 83.32 against the greenback. It had closed at Rs 83.29 against the dollar on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.

The central bank continues to support the rupee from weakening further, according to foreign exchange traders.