Titan’s New Sparkle: Lab-Grown Diamonds And Its Growth Path

Titan Co Ltd. has led India’s branded jewellery market for decades.

The Tata Group-owned company built its business around natural diamonds and 22-carat gold. As it closed a “very satisfying” Q2 FY26, Titan signalled a strategic shift with the launch of beYon, a dedicated brand for lab-grown diamonds.

Titan listed in January 1999. Over 26 years, the stock has returned about 93,400%. An investment of Rs 1,000 soon after the initial public offering would be worth close to Rs 10,00,000 today.

Despite challenging macro conditions, Titan shares trade at an all-time high in December 2025.

Investors are now assessing whether Titan’s entry into lab-grown diamonds could shape its growth over the coming decade.