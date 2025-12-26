Titan Shares In Focus After Company Forays Into Lab-Grown Diamonds — Here's All You Need To Know
Titan management also stated that it would make sense to introduce the lab-grown diamond offering through the Caratlane brand.
Shares of Titan Ltd. will be in focus after it announced entry into the lab-grown diamond sector, marking a significant strategic move by the company.
As part of its lab-grown diamond offering, Titan will launch a fresh called under the name 'BeYon - From the House of Titan', offering a curated range of jewellery made from lab-grown diamonds.
The move comes after a significant change in tone from the management of Titan, which in Q2FY25, admitted there were no inquiries for lab-grown diamonds and that the majority of the demand came from the sub Rs 1 lakh segment.
However, that commentary changed significantly a year later, when the management admitted there is growing interest in the space while noting that the 'most accomplished diamond buyer is playing with LGDs'.
It must be noted that Titan had acquired UAE-based Dmas earlier in the year, which was an indirect foray into the lab-grown diamond space, although presently there is no synergy involved between Dmas and BeYon.
Titan told NDTV Profit, after its Q2 results, that it expects its international business to grow strongly as it expands into geographical adjacencies, though he emphasised that the business will eventually move toward consolidation.
Titan had posted a 59.1% rise in second quarter profit in the quarter ended September. The profit in the quarter stood at Rs 1,120 crore in comparison to Rs 704 crore posted in the same quarter last year. During the quarter, Titan's jewellery business increased 29.3% to Rs 16,522 crore. In the jewellery business, Titan's domestic business, which includes Tanishq, Mia and Zoya, grew 18% to Rs 12,460 crore.