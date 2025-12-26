Titan Shares In Focus After Company Forays Into Lab-Grown Diamonds — Here's All You Need To Know

Shares of Titan Ltd. will be in focus after it announced entry into the lab-grown diamond sector, marking a significant strategic move by the company.

As part of its lab-grown diamond offering, Titan will launch a fresh called under the name 'BeYon - From the House of Titan', offering a curated range of jewellery made from lab-grown diamonds.

The move comes after a significant change in tone from the management of Titan, which in Q2FY25, admitted there were no inquiries for lab-grown diamonds and that the majority of the demand came from the sub Rs 1 lakh segment.