Titan Q2 Results: Profit Surges 59% To Rs 1,120 Crore, Revenue Rises

Leading jewellery and watchmaker Titan on Monday reported an increase of 59% in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,120 crore for the September quarter of financial year 2026.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 704 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Titan. Its sales were up 22.17% to Rs 16,461 crore in the September quarter. It was Rs 13,473 crore for the corresponding quarter.

Total expenses of Titan increased 26.3% to Rs 17,316 crore in the September quarter. Titan's total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 18,837 crore, up 28.55% during the September quarter.

During the quarter, Titan's jewellery business increased 29.3% to Rs 16,522 crore. In the jewellery business, Titan's domestic business, which includes Tanishq, Mia and Zoya, grew 18% to Rs 12,460 crore.

CaratLane's domestic business posted 32% growth, reaching Rs 1,072 crore, over the second quarter financial year, respectively. Its targeted coins promotion offer drove traffic and conversions helping deliver a strong growth for the quarter, it added.

"The domestic business saw strong pick-up in consumer momentum in the festive period during Navratri," Titan said in its earning statement. Tanishq's attractive gold exchange offer also supported sales despite high gold prices.

The overall growth was led by ticket size improvements with buyers witnessing marginal decline compared to Q2FY25,' it said.

While 'international jewellery business nearly doubled to Rs 561 crore in the quarter, demonstrating strong growth momentum in the UAE and North America,' it said.