Tata Steel, Coal India And Other Metal And Mining Stocks Decline On Concerns Of Margin Contraction

Metal and mining stocks faced a notable downturn on Tuesday, with several major companies reporting declines.

Coal India Ltd. stock price was down 0.83% at market open but later recovered losses to trade at Rs 485.35 apiece, up 1.02%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. was down 3.58% at market open.

Tata Steel Ltd. was down 4.66%, trading at Rs 156.70 apiece. Steel Authority Of India Ltd. was down 3.29%, trading at Rs 127.84 apiece. Hindalco Industries Ltd. was down 3.19% and National Aluminum Co Ltd. fell 6.93%