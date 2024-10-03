China’s Sudden Stock Rally Sucks Money From Rest Of Asia

A strong rebound in Chinese stocks is set to trigger a shift in global portfolios as some investors rush to catch the rally.

A wave of money which earlier left Chinese equities in favor of stocks from Japan and Southeast Asia is poised to reverse course after Beijing’s latest stimulus blitz, according to market watchers. The shift is already underway: shares in South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand posted net outflows last week while BNP Paribas SA said over $20 billion was withdrawn from Japan’s equities in the first three weeks of September.

The nascent rotation may spell the end of a stellar run for Asia ex-China equities, which previously benefited as money managers hunted for better returns outside the world’s second-largest stock market. For much of this year, Taiwan shares got a boost as chipmakers soared while Indian stocks rallied on the back of quickening economic growth. Southeast Asia’s markets were lifted by lower US interest rates.

“We are trimming our long positions across Asia to fund China purchases,” said Eric Yee, senior portfolio manager at Atlantis Investment Management in Singapore. “Everyone is doing so. It’s a good policy-driven recovery from rock bottom. You wouldn’t want to miss out on such opportunity.”