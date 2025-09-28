Tata Motors Demerger To Take Effect On Oct 1 — Check Record Date, Shareholder Ratio And More

The long-awaited demerger of Tata Motors Ltd. into its commercial vehicle business and passenger vehicle business, will take effect from Oct. 1, the company confirmed in a filing to the exchanges.

The move comes after board and regulatory approval, including a nod from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

As part of the demerger, shareholders will receive one share in the new commercial vehicle company for every fully paid Tata Motors share held on the record date.