Tata Motors Demerger: Share-Swap Ratio Explained For Retail Investors

To understand what a 1:1 share-swap ratio means, it is important to note how the Tata Motors demerger will work.

The current entity—Tata Motors Ltd. —will become Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Limited, which will also house the electric vehicle and Jaguar Land Rover arm, whereas Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle will be the demerged entity. However, the demerged entity is to be named Tata Motors Limited.

If you currently hold one fully paid Tata Motors share, you will automatically receive one share of the new commercial vehicle company — to be named Tata Motors Limited.

The existing Tata Motors share will continue to represent the passenger vehicle company, which will be renamed Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Limited.