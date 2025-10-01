Tata Motors Demerger Effective Today: What Changes And What Doesn't For Shareholders

The much-awaited demerger of Tata Motors is effective Wednesday, Oct. 1, with the auto giant set to split its commercial and passenger vehicle businesses.

The current entity, which is Tata Motors Ltd. will become the company's passenger vehicle arm, which will also house the company's electric vehicle operations and the Jaguar Land Rover business. It will be renamed Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

Meanwhile, the demerge entity will house the commercial vehicle arm and will be renamed Tata Motors Limited.