Tata Group Market Cap Crosses Rs 30 Lakh Crore

The Tata Group companies' combined market capitalisation crossed the milestone of Rs 30 lakh crore as technology stocks rallied on Tuesday. This makes it the first conglomerate to touch this landmark.

The market cap of the conglomerate touched a high of Rs 30.52 lakh crore intraday and later closed at Rs 30.38 lakh crore. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has about half of the group's market cap with Rs 15.13 lakh crore, followed by Titan Co. and Tata Motors Ltd.

Shares of TCS hit a lifetime high on Tuesday, rising as much as 4.4% before paring gains to close 4.09% higher at Rs 4,136 per share on the NSE. The market cap of TCS also crossed Rs 15 lakh crore for the first time.