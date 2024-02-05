Tata Motors Q3 Profit Beats Estimates, Propels Shares To Record High

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. jumped over 7% to hit a lifetime high on Monday after its third-quarter profit more than doubled, beating analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit surged 138% year-on-year to Rs 7,025 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, according to an exchange filing. Bloomberg's poll of analysts' estimates pegged the net profit at Rs 4,557 crore.

Jefferies and Macquarie have the stock as their top pick in the Indian four-wheeler original equipment manufacturers list despite demand concerns.

However, Nuvama downgraded the stock's rating to 'hold', but raised the target price to Rs 960 apiece from Rs 910 apiece earlier, due to limited upside potential and a moderating volume outlook.