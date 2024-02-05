Tata Motors Q3 Profit Beats Estimates, Propels Shares To Record High
Jefferies and Macquarie have the stock as their top pick in the Indian four-wheeler original equipment manufacturers list despite demand concerns.
Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. jumped over 7% to hit a lifetime high on Monday after its third-quarter profit more than doubled, beating analysts' estimates.
The company's net profit surged 138% year-on-year to Rs 7,025 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, according to an exchange filing. Bloomberg's poll of analysts' estimates pegged the net profit at Rs 4,557 crore.
However, Nuvama downgraded the stock's rating to 'hold', but raised the target price to Rs 960 apiece from Rs 910 apiece earlier, due to limited upside potential and a moderating volume outlook.
Tata Motors Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 25% to Rs 1.11 lakh crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,08,517 crore).
Ebitda increased 59% to Rs 15,333 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 14,778 crore).
Margin expanded to 13.86% versus 10.89% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.6%).
Net profit up 138% to Rs 7,025 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,557 crore).
Shares of the company surged as much as 7.41% to a record high of Rs 943.90 piece. It pared gains to trade 6.92% higher at Rs 939.55 apiece as of 9:35 a.m. This compares to a 0.09% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has risen 112.78% in the past 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 10 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 83, indicating that the stock may be overbought.
Out of 34 analysts tracking the company, 27 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 1.4%.