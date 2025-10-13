Tata Capital Share Price In Focus As Stock Lists On Markets Today
Given that the unlisted shares of Tata Capital were trading at a marginal premium in the grey market, will the shares list at a premium or at a discounted price?
Shares of Tata Capital Ltd. are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, October 13.
Investors and market experts will closely watch the pre-listing and post-listing performance of the biggest IPO of 2025. Whether the financial services company, a subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Limited, will list at a premium or at a discount has been the topic of conversation for the last few days.
The mainboard issue was oversubscribed 1.95 times, with bids received for 65,12,29,590 shares against 33,34,36,996 shares on offer. The IPO was open for subscription from October 6 to October 8.
Allotment for the Tata Capital IPO took place on Thursday, October 9. Refunds to unsuccessful applicants was initiated on October 10, and allotted shares will be credited to successful investors’ demat accounts on Friday, October 10.
With the focus now shifting to the listing of the much-anticipated IPO, here’s a look at the Tata Capital IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) and other key details.
Tata Capital IPO GMP And Expected Listing Price
The latest GMP for Tata Capital was Rs 0 as of 6:35 a.m. on October 13. With the upper end of the price band at Rs 326, the shares of the company are expected to list at the same price, Rs 326, indicating a flat listing for the NBFC stock.
The unlisted shares of Tata Capital Limited were trading as high as Rs 353 before sliding to Rs 338.5 on October 6. The GMP declined further to Rs 3.5 (listing price Rs 332.5) when the IPO closed for subscription on October 9. The GMP declined further and has been NIL for the last few days.
The current GMP might indicate a flat listing, but it can change as the grey market premium is a just an indicative measure.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Tata Capital IPO Key Details
The Tata Capital IPO was a book-built issue of Rs 15,511.87 crore. The company, a diversified financial services entity and a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., had set the IPO’s price band between Rs 310 and Rs 326 per share.
About Tata Capital Ltd.
Tata Capital Ltd. operates as a non-banking financial company (NBFC). It provides financial products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. Its consumer loans include personal, home, auto, education loans, and loans against property. For businesses, it offers term loans, working capital loans, equipment financing and lease rental discounting. The company also provides wealth management services. Its investment banking services cover equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions advisory, and structured finance solutions.
Use Of Proceeds
Tata Capital Ltd. intends to use the net proceeds from the issue to strengthen the company’s Tier-I capital base. This augmentation is aimed at meeting future capital requirements, including funding onward lending activities.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.