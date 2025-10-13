Tata Capital Share Price In Focus As Stock Lists On Markets Today

Shares of Tata Capital Ltd. are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, October 13.

Investors and market experts will closely watch the pre-listing and post-listing performance of the biggest IPO of 2025. Whether the financial services company, a subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Limited, will list at a premium or at a discount has been the topic of conversation for the last few days.

The mainboard issue was oversubscribed 1.95 times, with bids received for 65,12,29,590 shares against 33,34,36,996 shares on offer. The IPO was open for subscription from October 6 to October 8.

Allotment for the Tata Capital IPO took place on Thursday, October 9. Refunds to unsuccessful applicants was initiated on October 10, and allotted shares will be credited to successful investors’ demat accounts on Friday, October 10.

With the focus now shifting to the listing of the much-anticipated IPO, here’s a look at the Tata Capital IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) and other key details.