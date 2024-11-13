Swiggy Confirms Compliance With FSSAI Shelf Life Standards Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Swiggy on Wednesday confirmed full compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s shelf life requirements, pledging ongoing improvements to its safety and compliance systems. This commitment followed recent scrutiny from the regulatory advisories aimed at online food and e-commerce platforms.

The company's IT systems ensure that only products with sufficient shelf life reach consumers, according to its Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Sriharsha Majety, reflecting adherence to FSSAI guidelines issued during a recent meeting attended by over 200 executives, including representatives from Blinkit, BigBasket, Amazon, and other key industry players. The FSSAI's directive requires platforms to list food items with at least 30% of their shelf life or 45 days remaining at delivery.