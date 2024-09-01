Sugar Firms' Debt Burden To Reduce After Move To Boost Ethanol Production

The debt burden of companies is likely to reduce after the Union government removed the restrictions on diversion of sugar for ethanol production, according to Gaurang Shah, head investment strategist of Geojit Financial Services.

The comments come after the government, in a notification dated Aug. 29, removed the cap for diversion of sugar for ethanol production for supply year 2024–25. Sugar mills will also be allowed to use cane juice or syrup to produce ethanol, starting Nov. 1.

"The sector looks very interesting. Unfortunately, the only thing that has an overhang is the balance sheet of some of the sugar manufacturing companies, given the pricing gap between sugarcane and the sugar that is manufactured," Shah told NDTV Profit. "But, I think, with ethanol becoming a focus, this debt burden could get reduced to a great extent."

The possible upward price revision of ethanol can also become a good revenue opportunity for sugar companies associated with this business and now, the cap removal will put more focus on ethanol, according to the investment strategist.