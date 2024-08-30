Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Dhampur Mills Rise After Easing Sugar Supply For Ethanol Production

"The entire sector will benefit from the government move. The dual-feed manufacturers, like Balrampur and Triveni, will be top beneficiaries," said Prashant Biyani, vice president of Elara Capital.

Sugar sector is cyclical in nature, but the country's ethanol blending targets will make business growth more secular, he said.

Sugar companies will benefit from the government orders from the second half of the current fiscal, he said. "But the full scale volume growth benefit will come from fiscal 2026. There has to be medium-term view."

The government expects 20% blend by 2025-26, which will translate to about 10.16 billion litres of ethanol, according to Atul Chaturvedi, executive chairman of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. "Out of this, 55% is to be supplied by the sugar sector and 45% by grain sectors including a maze, damaged rice, etc. and by next year we will be in a position to achieve the 20% target," he told NDTV Profit.