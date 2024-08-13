Ethanol Price Hike Beneficial To Both Sugar Industry, Farmers, Says Industry Leaders

Industry leaders have welcomed a media report stating that the government may hike the price of ethanol by November, as it would be beneficial to both the sugar industry and farmers.

The government is considering a proposal to increase ethanol prices for the season starting November 2024 while also pushing for diversification of feedstocks, as it aims to achieve the 20% blending target by 2025–26, PTI reported, quoting sources.

Ethanol, when blended with petrol, reduces greenhouse gas emissions, improves air quality, and supports the agricultural sector.

"As and when it gets announced, it will definitely be positive for the industry. If this news is true, then this will help the company as a whole. It will be good not only for the industry but for the farmers as well," Atul Chaturvedi, executive chairman of Shree Renuka Sugars, told NDTV Profit.

"The sugar-ethanol price has not been revised for almost a year now," Chaturvedi said. He emphasised that the industry has been advocating for this increase to support the government's ambitious blending targets. "Additional capacity for ethanol production already exists. The industry will be more than happy to make sure that the goals of the government are met," he said.

Chaturvedi also called for the lifting of a ban imposed in December 2023 on producing ethanol from sugarcane juice and molasses, as it would further enhance production capabilities and help achieve the blending targets.