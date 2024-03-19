Stocks To Watch: TCS, L&T Finance, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Poonawalla Fincorp, Tata Steel

India's benchmark indices rebounded on Monday from a one-session fall to end the first session of the week higher, tracking gains in Tata Steel Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 32.35 points, or 0.15%, higher at 22,055.70, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 104.99 points, or 0.14%, up at 72,748.42.

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,051.1 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,260.8 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee weakened by 2 paise to close at Rs 82.91 against the U.S. dollar.