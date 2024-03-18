Hindalco - Expansion Plans To Strengthen Foothold In The Industry: Yes Securities Initiates Coverage
Initiates coverage with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 663/share
Yes Securities Report
We initiate coverage on Hindalco Industries Ltd. with a bullish Buy rating based on its:
steadfast focus on downstream businesses for aluminium and copper,
emphasis on cost optimisation projects to ensure global competitiveness,
sustainably strong earnings outlook in the light of upcoming capex, and
a discernible bottoming out of global aluminium prices.
We see Hindalco to be a strong aluminium player in India in the upcoming years as well as globally. The company has been undertaking projects to expand its presence across the value chain for primary and secondary aluminium as well as copper products. Just with steel, we see that the aluminium industry would undergo major shifts in its structure down the line and the countries having easy raw material accessibility will tend to benefit the most.
Hindalco is a backward integrated company when it comes to the sourcing of raw materials and with the upcoming coal mines, the company is expected to make themselves completely self-reliant on the primary aluminium manufacturing process.
Not to mention that this comes at a time where the company is already in the first quartile of the global cost curve for aluminium production. Additionally, we see Novelis to play a huge role when it comes to capturing the global aluminium FRP market.
The company is investing heavily in its Bay Minette recycling unit targeting the North American and European markets with a major emphasis on the global beverage can market.
Additionally, the growth is also focused on sustainable operations with the Bay Minette facility going to be the world’s most automated and greenest Aluminium rolling mill.
Despite the latest delay which may cause some short-term hiccups on the cost front, we see this facility to bring in incremental volumes that could help the company solidify its position as one of the largest aluminium recycler and producer on a global level.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
