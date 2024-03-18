Oil And Gas - Outlook Improving For Oil India, Petronet LNG; Growth Faces A Hurdle At IGL: Motilal Oswal

Oil India Ltd. remains a strong conviction Buy with the stock currently trading at 1.4 times FY25E price/book (standalone). It is a unique play to benefit from the strong multi-year upcycle in both upstream and refining sectors. The stock currently trades at a P/E multiple of 7.9 times FY25E earnings per share and six times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda.

We value the stock at seven times December-25E standalone adjusted earnings per share and add investments to arrive at our target price of Rs 650. 