Stocks To Watch: Tata Steel, Infosys, Tata Motors, ITC, Coal India, Bank Of Baroda, IDBI Bank, Ceigall India

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.03% or 8 points higher at 25,096.00 as of 07:00 a.m.

India's benchmark stock indices continued their gains for the fourth consecutive session to end at fresh record closing highs on Wednesday, ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting.

Both indices closed at their highest levels. The NSE Nifty 50 closed up 93.85 points, or 0.38%, at 24,951 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 285.94 points, or 0.35%, higher at 81,741.

Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday for the third consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,462.4 crore, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the sixth session and bought equities worth Rs 3,366.5 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.