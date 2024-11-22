Stocks To Watch: Tata Power, SJVN, Afcons Infrastructure, Protean eGov, Hyundai Motor

Tata Power Ltd., SJVN Ltd., Afcons Infrastructure Ltd., Protean eGov Technologies Ltd. and Hyundai Motor India Ltd. will be the stocks to watch before going into trade on Friday.

Tata Power signed a memorandum of understanding with Asian Development Bank for $4.25 billion to finance clean energy initiatives.

SJVN has also signed a MoU for development of 5 gigawatts of pumped storage projects and 2 GW floating solar projects in the state.

Afcons received a letter of acceptance from the Uttarakhand Project Development and Construction Corp. for civil works worth Rs 1,274 crore.