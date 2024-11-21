LIC Raises Stake In LTIMindtree To Over 7%

Life Insurance Corporation of India Ltd. has increased its stake in LTIMindtree Ltd. from 5.033% to 7.034%, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The state-run insurer raised its stake by 2.001%—from 1.49 crore to 2.08 crore shares—in the information technology major between Mar. 20 and Nov. 19 this year via open market purchases, the filing showed. The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 4,950.8 apiece, it added.

On the basis of the average buying price, the overall value at which the 2.001% stake was acquired was calculated as approximately Rs 2,934.51 crore.

As per the shareholding pattern available with the BSE for the period ended Sept. 30, a total of 31.38% stake in LTIMindtree is held by public shareholders, whereas promoter entities own 68.6%. The company, which is a subsidiary of Larsen and Toubro Ltd., has a market capitalisation of Rs 1.74 lakh crore.